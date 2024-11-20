Patrik Laine Injury: Skating with teammates

Laine (knee) took the ice in a non-contact sweater Wednesday, making his first time skating with teammates since suffering his knee injury in September, Sportsnet reports.

Laine's timeline hasn't changed, with the 26-year-old winger expected back sometime in December given his 2-3 month recovery. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the Finn, who was no doubt eager to put together a bounce-back 2024-25 campaign after seeing action in a mere 18 games last year. Once Laine rejoins the lineup, he should push for roles on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.