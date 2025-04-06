Patrik Laine News: Hits 20-goal mark with game-winner

Laine scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Laine is a 20-goal scorer for the seventh time in his career, with the last three instances coming in seasons heavily impacted by injuries. This was a rare even-strength tally for the winger -- 15 of his goals have been on the power play this season. He's up to 33 points, 106 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 47 appearances.