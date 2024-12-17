Patrik Laine News: Powers up in win

Laine scored three power-play goals and had five shots on net in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

All three of Laine's goals were one-timers from the left faceoff circle. Since coming off the injured list earlier this month, the 26-year-old forward has six tallies (all on the power play) over seven outings. The Canadiens are heavily dependent on the top line for scoring, so having a healthy Laine has been a boost for the club.