Patrik Laine headshot

Patrik Laine News: Powers up in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Laine scored three power-play goals and had five shots on net in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

All three of Laine's goals were one-timers from the left faceoff circle. Since coming off the injured list earlier this month, the 26-year-old forward has six tallies (all on the power play) over seven outings. The Canadiens are heavily dependent on the top line for scoring, so having a healthy Laine has been a boost for the club.

