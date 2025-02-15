Patrik Laine News: Propels Finland to win at 4 Nations

Laine had two assists in Finland's 4-3 overtime win Saturday over Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Laine earned the game's second star for his effort. One assist came at even strength, and the other came on the power play. He also had three hits. Laine came into the tournament on an eight-game point slump and 10-game goal slump. With any luck, this game and tournament will light a fire under the somewhat one-dimensional sniper when he returns to NHL games.