Patrik Laine News: Registers two helpers

Laine picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Laine continues to roll since his four-game absence to start January, tallying four goals and three assists, including three power-play points, over his previous six outings. While injuries have limited his season-long productivity -- he almost certainly won't get to the 50-point threshold -- Laine is at nearly a point-per-game pace and should offer top-end fantasy upside the rest of the way.