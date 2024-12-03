Patrik Laine News: Scores in return

Laine scored a power-play goal, fired two shots on net, blocked a shot and recorded two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

Laine made his season debut after missing the first 24 games due to a knee injury. He gave the offensively challenged Canadiens a lift when he sniped a shot from faceoff circle past Ilya Sorokin. Laine joined the second line and was put on the first power-play unit. He finished with 17:27 TOI.