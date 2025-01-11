Patrik Laine News: Scores in return

Laine scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked one shot and delivered two hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Laine, who returned to action after missing four games with flu-like symptoms, took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play. His one-timer from the left faceoff circle put Montreal up, 1-0, in the second period. The tally was his ninth of the season, all of which have come on the power play.