Patrik Laine News: Streak reaches four games

Laine had an assist and two shots on net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Laine assisted on Kaiden Guhle's goal that closed Detroit's lead to 4-2. It was the fourth consecutive game on the scoresheet for Laine, who has two goals and four assists during that stretch. He's logged just 20 games for Montreal this season, but Laine's been prolific with 12 goals (nine on the power play) and six assists when healthy.