Patrik Laine News: Tallies on power play

Laine scored a power-play goal on two shots and assisted on an even-strength tally in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Toronto.

Laine, who scored his 11th of the season, lit the lamp for the 10th time while Montreal was on the power play. It seems like all 10 have come from the same spot in the same manner -- one timers from the left faceoff circle. He has points in three of four games since returning from an illness.