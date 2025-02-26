Patrik Laine News: Three-point effort in win

Laine scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

After tipping home an Alexandre Carrier point shot late in the first period, Laine helped set up tallies by Nick Suzuki in the second and Lane Hutson in the third. It was Laine's first multi-point performance since Jan. 21, and after being held off the scoresheet completely in the eight games prior to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the 26-year-old winger has bounced back with two goals and four points in two contests since the Habs' schedule resumed.