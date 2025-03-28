Patrik Laine News: Tickles twine in loss

Laine scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flyers.

This was Laine's first even-strength goal since Feb. 25 versus the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old has been superb at finding the net this season, racking up 18 goals on 98 shots, good for an 18.4 shooting percentage. He's added 13 assists, 26 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-12 rating through 41 appearances. He's scored 14 of his 18 goals on the power play.