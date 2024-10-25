Paul Cotter News: Adds assist in overtime loss

Cotter notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

After a hot start to the campaign, Cotter has been limited to two points over his last seven games. The 24-year-old winger has seen the occasional top-six look, but his playing style is best suited for third-line usage. He's at five goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 31 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances. Cotter's ability to rack up hits gives him some appeal in deep formats, though he can be streamed when his offense is hot.