Paul Cotter headshot

Paul Cotter News: Adds assist in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Cotter notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

After a hot start to the campaign, Cotter has been limited to two points over his last seven games. The 24-year-old winger has seen the occasional top-six look, but his playing style is best suited for third-line usage. He's at five goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 31 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances. Cotter's ability to rack up hits gives him some appeal in deep formats, though he can be streamed when his offense is hot.

Paul Cotter
New Jersey Devils
