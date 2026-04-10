Paul Cotter News: Buries goal in Thursday's loss
Cotter scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Cotter has been a regular for the Devils for most of the season, but he's been in the bottom six, leaving him prone to long slumps. His goal Thursday ended a 10-game dry spell. He's at nine goals, 15 points, 57 shots on net, 188 hits and a minus-21 rating over 76 appearances. Barring a burst of offense to close out the campaign, it'll be his worst full-length NHL campaign to date.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Cotter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Cotter See More