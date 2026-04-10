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Paul Cotter News: Buries goal in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Cotter scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Cotter has been a regular for the Devils for most of the season, but he's been in the bottom six, leaving him prone to long slumps. His goal Thursday ended a 10-game dry spell. He's at nine goals, 15 points, 57 shots on net, 188 hits and a minus-21 rating over 76 appearances. Barring a burst of offense to close out the campaign, it'll be his worst full-length NHL campaign to date.

Paul Cotter
New Jersey Devils
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