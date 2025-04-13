Fantasy Hockey
Paul Cotter headshot

Paul Cotter News: Facing possible suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Cotter will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for an illegal check to the head of the Islanders' Adam Pelech (upper body) on Sunday.

Cotter received a match penalty in the second period of Sunday's 1-0 loss as a result of his wrongdoing. The 25-year-old has never been suspended in his four-year NHL career, which could help his case. New Jersey has two matchups remaining on its regular-season schedule, and if Cotter receives a suspension, it's unlikely to be for more than two games.

Paul Cotter
New Jersey Devils

