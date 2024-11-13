Fantasy Hockey
Paul Cotter News: Finds twine in win

Published on November 13, 2024

Cotter scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Cotter has four points, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating over his last five contests. The 24-year-old provided an insurance tally late in the third period to help the Devils pull away with the win. The power forward has seven goals, five assists, 26 shots on net, 52 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 19 appearances. Cotter is likely to continue filling a middle-six role, though he's not expected to be a factor on the power play.

