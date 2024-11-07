Paul Cotter News: Helps in win

Cotter picked up an assist, two shots on net, one block and five hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

In a battle for a puck in the corner, Cotter managed to direct it with his skate to Erik Haula, who set up Jonas Siegenthaler for the Devils' third goal. The third-line winger's hot start to the season has faded a bit, but Cotter has points in two straight and 10 points over 16 outings. Whether he's scoring or not, Cotter makes opponents feel his presence; he's up to a team-high 53 hits.