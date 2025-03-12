Paul Cotter News: Nets goal after scratch

Cotter scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Cotter endured a seven-game slump coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The Devils scratched him Sunday versus the Flyers, but he was back in a fourth-line role Tuesday, and he ended his slump with a first-period tally. The 25-year-old now has a career-high 14 goals, but he's added just six helpers over 65 appearances, so he's still five points back of matching his 2023-24 total of 25 in 76 games. Cotter also has 206 hits, 76 shots on net, 47 PIM and a minus-8 rating. The Devils acquired Cody Glass and Daniel Sprong in trades to bolster their forward depth, so Cotter's spot in the lineup is far from secure down the stretch.