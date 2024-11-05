Paul Cotter News: Offers assist in win

Cotter logged an assist and four hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Cotter's offense has stabilized a bit with three points over his last five contests. He also has four PIM and 13 hits in that span as he continues to bring some energy in a third-line role. The 24-year-old forward is up to nine points, 22 shots on net, 43 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 15 appearances this season.