Paul Cotter News: OT hero in two-goal night

Cotter scored two goals, one the overtime winner, in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Bruins.

The 26-year-old produced his first multi-goal performance in over a calendar year, converting a slick feed from Maxim Tsyplakov early in the third period before beating Joonas Korpisalo on a breakaway with just seven seconds left in OT. Cotter also dished three hits in the game, and that's his more usual contribution in the box score -- through 64 games this season, he sits just outside the top 20 in the NHL with 171 hits, adding eight goals, 13 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-17 rating while mainly skating in a bottom-six role.