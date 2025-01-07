Fantasy Hockey
Paul Cotter headshot

Paul Cotter News: Scores in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Cotter scored a goal, took two shots and recorded a hit in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Cotter found the back of the net for the second consecutive game, marking the first time he scored on back-to-back contests since the first two games of the campaign when he did it in two straight outings against the Sabres. Cotter, who has found the twine thrice over his last five games, has 10 goals and six assists across 43 contests. However, he's not expected to have a prominent role on offense due to his role as a bottom-six forward.

