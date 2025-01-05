Paul Cotter News: Scores in loss

Cotter scored a goal, doled out five hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Cotter has two goals over the last four games, but he's picked up just three points across his last 23 outings. The 25-year-old remains in a middle-six role, providing plenty of physicality even in his cold stretches on offense. For the season, Cotter is at nine goals, six assists, 51 shots on net, 143 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 42 appearances.