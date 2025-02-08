Paul Cotter News: Scores in Saturday's win

Cotter had one goal, three shots on net, one blocked shot and one hit in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Montreal.

Cotter's 13th goal of 2024-25 matched his previous best from the 2022-23 campaign when he achieved the feat in 55 games. He has been cold offensively, earning three goals on 16 shots in his last 14 outings. Cotter has 19 points and a team-leading 185 hits through 57 appearances this season.