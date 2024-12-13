Paul Cotter News: Slipping on offense

Cotter has not recorded a point over his last 13 games after being held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Thursday.

During the slump, Cotter has 13 shots on net, 14 PIM and 51 hits. He opened the year in great form, but as a bottom-six forward with no path to power-play time, offense is likely to come and go. The 25-year-old has 12 points, 39 shots on net, 103 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 32 appearances.