Paul Cotter News: Snaps slump in loss
Cotter scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
Cotter went 23 games without a point after scoring in three straight contests in mid-December. The 26-year-old has maintained a bottom-six role for the Devils despite his struggles. He has just 11 points, 49 shots on net, 155 hits and a minus-14 rating over 56 outings this season, giving him minimal appeal in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Cotter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Cotter See More