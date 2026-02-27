Paul Cotter News: Snaps slump in loss

Cotter scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Cotter went 23 games without a point after scoring in three straight contests in mid-December. The 26-year-old has maintained a bottom-six role for the Devils despite his struggles. He has just 11 points, 49 shots on net, 155 hits and a minus-14 rating over 56 outings this season, giving him minimal appeal in most fantasy formats.