Paul Fischer News: Earns weekly honors

Fischer was named the Big Ten First Star of the Week on Tuesday.

Fischer had a goal and three assists as the University of Notre Dame pulled off a two-game sweep over Ohio State University in wins Thursday and Friday. The effort propelled him to a career-best 23 points in 32 appearances this season, surpassing his 21-point output from 36 contests a year ago. The Oilers prospect offers two-way upside, but it'll still be a while before he is featuring on the NHL blue line.