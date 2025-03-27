Fantasy Hockey
Pavel Buchnevich

Pavel Buchnevich Injury: Joining team on road

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Buchnevich (illness) is expected to join the Blues in Nashville on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

While Buchnevich linking up with the team during its road trip is certainly a step in the right direction, it seems unlikely he will immediately jump back into the lineup against the Predators. Still, fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach in the lead up to puck drop Thursday. If Buchnevich doesn't play versus Nashville, he seems poised to return against Colorado on Saturday.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
