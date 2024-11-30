Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Buchnevich (lower body) won't play versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Buchnevich was injured in the second stanza Wednesday against the Devils and did not return. Alexandre Texier will replace Buchnevich on the top line, alongside Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours. Buchnevich has six goals and nine assists in 24 games this season, including a goal and three helpers on the power play.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now