Pavel Buchnevich Injury: Not available Saturday

Buchnevich (lower body) won't play versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Buchnevich was injured in the second stanza Wednesday against the Devils and did not return. Alexandre Texier will replace Buchnevich on the top line, alongside Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours. Buchnevich has six goals and nine assists in 24 games this season, including a goal and three helpers on the power play.