Pavel Buchnevich Injury: Not expected to play Tuesday

Buchnevich (illness) was not present at Tuesday's morning skate and is not expected to suit up against the Canadiens, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Head coach Jim Montgomery said that Buchnevich is getting better and the Russian winger's absence is unrelated to the hit he was on the receiving end of last week, according to Korac. Zachary Bolduc will remain in a top-six role Tuesday. Buchnevich's next chance to return to the lineup will be Thursday in Nashville.