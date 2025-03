Buchnevich (illness) isn't expected to play Thursday in Nashville, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Buchnevich has also missed St. Louis' past three games. However, he is expected to meet up with the Blues on the road, so perhaps he'll make his return for Saturday's tilt in Colorado. The 29-year-old has 14 goals and 47 points in 68 outings in 2024-25.