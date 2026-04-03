Pavel Buchnevich Injury: Out for maintenance

Buchnevich (undisclosed) will sit out Friday versus the Ducks for maintenance purposes.

Head coach Jim Montgomery indicated the Blues wanted to have Buchnevich fresh for a pair of upcoming matchups versus the Avalanche, with one game in Colorado on Sunday and the other at home Tuesday. Buchnevich is one of three forwards to get rotated out of the lineup for the Blues in this contest. Given the explanation for his absence, Buchnevich's injury is likely minor and shouldn't cost him time as the Blues try to keep pace in the playoff race.