Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Buchnevich (illness) won't play against Chicago on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Buchnevich will miss at least one game. He has accounted for 14 goals, 47 points and 127 shots on net across 68 appearances this season. With Buchnevich unavailable, Zachary Bolduc will move up to the top line, and Alexandre Texier will draw into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 4.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
