Pavel Buchnevich News: Continues playmaking ways

Buchnevich supplied two assists, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Buchnevich extended his point streak to five games, a span in which he has a goal and seven assists, as well as 12 shots on net. The 29-year-old's turn to playmaking recently -- he logged at least one helper in seven of eight contests in February -- has helped offset his lack of goals, as he's scored just once in his last 17 outings. For the season, Buchnevich has 41 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while maintaining a top-six role for the Blues.