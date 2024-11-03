Pavel Buchnevich News: Deposits empty-netter

Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added five PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Buchnevich took out some frustration on Pontus Holmberg following the Toronto forward's slash against Jake Neighbours in the third period. Buchnevich was released from the penalty box in time to score an empty-netter, ending a three-game dry spell on offense. The 29-year-old has four goals, three assists, 20 shots on net, eight hits, 10 blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-3 rating over 12 contests this season. That's modest offense for a player that's topped the 60-point mark in three straight years, though he may be hampered by trying to learn center -- he's also a paltry 42-for-144 on faceoffs, a 29.2 percent win rate.