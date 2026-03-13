Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Buchnevich has slowed down a bit with two points over his last five outings. The 30-year-old is still rolling in top-six minutes, as the Blues don't have better options to bump him down the lineup. He's up to 15 goals, 40 points, 120 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 65 appearances. Buchnevich has done well to get his season on track after starting slow -- he has a chance to push for a fifth straight campaign at or above 50 points.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Buchnevich See More
