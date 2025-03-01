Pavel Buchnevich News: Finds twine in win

Buchnevich scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Buchnevich has two goals and seven assists during his six-game point streak. His first-period tally Saturday was the game-winning goal. While he's leaned on playmaking to be productive lately, it's important to remember he is a five-time 20-goal scorer. That mark could be tough to reach this season -- Buchnevich has 13 goals, 42 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-6 rating across 59 appearances.