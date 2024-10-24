Pavel Buchnevich News: Gets points, but schooled at dot

Buchnevich put up two assists Thursday in a 5-1 win over Toronto.

The points were his first in five games. The Buchnevich experiment at 1C seems to be working in all parts of the game except at the face-off dot. He was schooled there Thursday, winning just four-of 15 (26.7 percent). There will be more pressure on him now that Robert Thomas faces a six-week absence due to a broken ankle. That could impact Buchnevich's offense, but it could also be his catalyst to excellence.