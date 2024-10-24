Pavel Buchnevich News: Gets points, struggles at dot

Buchnevich put up two assists Thursday in a 5-1 win over Toronto.

The points were his first in five games. The Buchnevich experiment at 1C seems to be working in all parts of the game except at the faceoff dot. He was schooled there Thursday, winning just four of 15 (26.7 percent). There will be more pressure on him now that Robert Thomas faces a six-week absence due to a broken ankle. That could impact Buchnevich's offense, but it could also be his catalyst to excellence.