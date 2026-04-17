Pavel Buchnevich News: Gets to 20-goal mark in finale

Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

Buchnevich closed out the season on a four-game point streak, including three straight contests with a goal. The 31-year-old was able to earn his sixth straight 20-goal campaign, but he ended up at 48 points over 81 appearances, falling short of the 50-point mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 season. He also had 142 shots on net, 40 blocked shot, 30 hits and a minus-10 rating.