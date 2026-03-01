Pavel Buchnevich News: Goal, assist in Sunday's win

Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Buchnevich's tally at 16:21 of the third period was the game-winner, and he also set up Robert Thomas for an empty-netter. With five goals and three assists during a five-game point streak, Buchnevich is finally performing as expected after a lot of tough stretches earlier in the campaign. The 30-year-old forward has 14 goals, 38 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 60 appearances. Despite the struggles, he could still make a push for the 20-goal and 50-point marks, especially if his recent play holds up down the stretch.