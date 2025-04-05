Fantasy Hockey
Pavel Buchnevich News: Goals in consecutive contests

Published on April 5, 2025

Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Buchnevich has scored in consecutive contests, and he has three goals over his last four games. He buried a feed from Jimmy Snuggerud at 1:01 of the second period in this contest. Buchnevich has had his struggles at times in 2024-25, but just about everyone on the Blues' roster is playing well during their 12-game winning streak, though he was injured for four of those games. He's up to 17 tallies, 50 points, 138 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-8 rating across 72 outings this season.

