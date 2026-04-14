Pavel Buchnevich News: Goals in consecutive games

Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

Buchnevich has two goals and an assist during a three-game point streak. The 30-year-old's tally at 4:55 of the third period stood as the game-winner. Buchnevich is up to 19 goals, 47 points, 140 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 80 appearances this season, playing mainly in a second-line role.