Pavel Buchnevich News: Nets goal in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Buchnevich scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Buchnevich logged 20:22 of ice time in his return from a lower-body injury. He picked up where he left off -- the 29-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. While he hasn't recorded a multi-point effort since Nov. 7, Buchnevich remains steady in a top-six role. He's at 16 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 25 outings this season.

