Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Buchnevich scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Buchnevich has a goal in two of the last three games, and he's put up three tallies and four assists over his last eight contests. That's consistency that was missing from his play early on in the campaign. The 29-year-old has nine goals, 22 points, 66 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating through 32 appearances.

