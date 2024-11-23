Fantasy Hockey
Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Offers power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Buchnevich notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

The helper was Buchnevich's second over the last five games. He's been decent in November with two goals and five assists through 11 appearances, but the fact that he's in a top-line role while carrying an $8 million cap hit suggests that he should be capable of more. For the season, the 29-year-old has five goals, eight assists, four power-play points, 39 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 22 appearances.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues

