Pavel Buchnevich News: Picks up assist in shootout win

Buchnevich notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Buchnevich's six-game point streak ended Sunday in Dallas, but he was right back on the scoresheet Wednesday when he set up a Robert Thomas tally late in the second period. The 29-year-old Buchnevich flipped a switch at the start of February to get his offense back on track -- 12 of his 43 points this season have come over his last 11 outings. He's added 116 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-6 rating over 61 contests overall.