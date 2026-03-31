Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Pots goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Buchnevich snapped a three-game goal drought with a tip-in at the 16:39 mark of the first period, giving him 17 goals on the year. He hasn't exactly been consistent on a game-to-game basis, but as a middle-six forward, he's finding ways to get the job done on offense for the Blues. Over his last 16 games, Buchnevich has delivered 10 points (five goals, five assists), eight PIM, 25 shots on goal, three hits and eight blocked shots.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Buchnevich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Buchnevich See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
27 days ago