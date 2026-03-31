Pavel Buchnevich News: Pots goal Monday
Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.
Buchnevich snapped a three-game goal drought with a tip-in at the 16:39 mark of the first period, giving him 17 goals on the year. He hasn't exactly been consistent on a game-to-game basis, but as a middle-six forward, he's finding ways to get the job done on offense for the Blues. Over his last 16 games, Buchnevich has delivered 10 points (five goals, five assists), eight PIM, 25 shots on goal, three hits and eight blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Buchnevich See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 427 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Buchnevich See More