Pavel Buchnevich News: Prevents shutout Saturday

Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Buchnevich tallied with 1:18 left in the third period to break up Jacob Markstrom's shutout bid. With five goals and six helpers over his last nine contests, Buchnevich has maintained his momentum through the Olympic break. The 30-year-old forward is at 13 goals, 36 points, 110 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 59 appearances. It's a down year for him, but he's turned things around to position himself for a strong finish.