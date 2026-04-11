Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Registers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Buchnevich put up an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Buchnevich ended a four-game point drought, a span that included him sitting once for maintenance purposes. The 30-year-old forward is at 17 goals, 28 assists, 137 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 78 appearances. The Blues are officially out of playoff contention, so if Buchnevich is bothered by anything the rest of the way, he may sit out again. He will end 2025-26 with his lowest-scoring campaign in his time with the Blues.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
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