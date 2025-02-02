Pavel Buchnevich News: Registers helper in win

Buchnevich notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Buchnevich's goal drought continues -- it's now at 10 games -- but he picked up his third assist in his last six outings. The 29-year-old forward is clearly in a rough patch, and it has cost him ice time on occasion, though he remains in a top-six role and led all Blues forwards with 20:22 of ice time Sunday. Overall, he has 32 points, 96 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 51 appearances.