Pavel Buchnevich News: Scores, assists in win Saturday

Buchnevich scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Buchnevich gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at the 11:36 mark of the second period, and he'd later assist on the final game, courtesy of a Jordan Kyrou empty-netter while on the power play. Buchnevich is up to 42 points on the season, and this outing allowed him to snap a three-game pointless skid.