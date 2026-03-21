Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Scores, assists in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Buchnevich scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Buchnevich gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at the 11:36 mark of the second period, and he'd later assist on the final game, courtesy of a Jordan Kyrou empty-netter while on the power play. Buchnevich is up to 42 points on the season, and this outing allowed him to snap a three-game pointless skid.

Pavel Buchnevich
St. Louis Blues
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